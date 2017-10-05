HIQA finds three Daughters of Charity Disability Support centres have breached regulations

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has issued the Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services with warnings in relation to three of its centres.

The Health watchdog has released a number of reports into the care and conditions of centres around the country today.

It has found serious compliance problems at the Daughters of Charity Disability Support Services units in Group D and G Limerick and Group E in Tipperary.

However, HIQA has found significant improvements at the Cork Association For Autism which had been told it was not fit for purpose earlier this year.