HIQA finds eight issues that require action in children's residential centre in south

HIQA has found four major areas of non-compliance in a children's residential centre in the south of the country.

The health watchdog conducted the unannounced inspection in June and identified eight standards overall that require action.

Although HIQA identified some positives about the children's residential centre, including the provision of a variety of activites and food, it found that four standards were non-compliant.

In relation to the care of young people, it found that managers and staff failed to deal effectively with challenging behaviour and there was no evidence of supports for children following a period of crisis in the centre.

It also found problems with safeguarding and child protection including that not all staff were familiar with the policy on protected disclosures and not all visitors signed the visitors' book

Issues with premises and safety included that the building was not suitable for the creation of a homely atmosphere for children, appliances and furniture required replacing and there was a lack of attention to health and safety

Finally in relation to management and staffing it found that out-of-hours support was not sufficient and there was insufficient supervision and training.

Tusla says it is addressing the issues raised and many of the required actions have already been completed