HIQA finds almost half of 14 nursing homes do not meet needs of elderly residents

HIQA has published its latest damning reports on Ireland's nursing homes.

It has released 14 inspection reports on residential centres for older people this morning with six of the facilities found to be non-compliant.

In relation to Peamount Hospital in Newcastle, Co. Dublin, the health watchdog says the lack of privacy or personal space is having a a significantly negative impact on the quality of life of 45 residents.

Another report reveals that inspectors at St Colman's Residential Care Centre in Rathdrum found residents were well supported and cared for, but the layout of the facility itself does not meet the necessary requirements.

The authority published the reports online today.