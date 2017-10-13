HIQA finds 10 out of 18 centres for disabled comply with regulations and standards

HIQA has published 18 reports on residential services for people with disabilities in Ireland today.

Centres are obliged to meet the National Standards and regulations.

Ten centres were found to have a good level of compliance with requirements of the regulations and standards, including centres operated by Enable Ireland Disability Services Limited and Gateway Community Care.

Other reports found two centres operated by Nua Healthcare need improvements to ensure residents are safeguarded.

One centre operated by GALRO Ltd is required to take steps to addresses concerns in the area of health, safety and risk management.

Elsewhere, Moorehaven Centre is required to improve the quality and safety of care provided to be in line with the National Standards and regulations.