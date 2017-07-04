HIQA: Boys could be given HPV vaccine

Boys could be given the HPV vaccine, as part of new research been undertaken by HIQA.

Currently secondary school girls are given it, in a bid to prevent cervical cancer developing in later life.

However it is also associated with cancers that affect men.

Dr Máirín Ryan is Director of Health Technology Assessment at HIQA.

"Offering the vaccine to boys will protect boys themselves from the cancers that are associated with HPV infection, and also from anogenital warts.

"In the context of falling vaccination rates for girls, it's important in the context of benefits for boys themselves, but also decreasing the rate of HPV infection in the community and boosting immunity at population level," she said.