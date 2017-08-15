Hiker and diver found dead in Co Donegal

A hiker and a diver have died in separate incidents in Co Donegal.

Two bodies have been recovered, following search and rescue operations by the Coast Guard, and Mountain Rescue teams from three counties.

The body of the diver was discovered following a search for a Canadian national who was among a group who were deep-sea diving on a World War Two shipwreck off Malin Head at the weekend.

Malin Head Coast Guard were alerted on Saturday after one of the diving group was reported missing - and an operation got underway which was jointly co-ordinated with the Coast Guard operations centre in Belfast.

The body, discovered yesterday, has been brought ashore at Downings, North Donegal, for formal identification.

Earlier - the body of a missing hillwalker was discovered in the Derryveagh mountains following a search by mountain rescue teams from Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, with the assistance of the Coast Guard Rescue 118 helicopter.

The body of the walker who had been missing since Thursday, has been taken to Letterkenny Mortuary for examination and formal identification.