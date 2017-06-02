Highest winning National Lottery shops revealed
Ahead of tonight's €150m EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has revealed its luckiest shops.
The luckiest shops are based on claims data from the last three decades of National Lottery games.
Top of the list is An Post in the GPO in Dublin, which has sold 14 jackpot and top prize winning tickets worth a total of €15,054,036 since the National Lottery started.
Second is O’Neills Newsagents in Brigend, Lifford, Co Donegal which has had 12 Jackpot winners totalling €4,993,195. Coming in third is Hickey’s of Skibbereen in Co Cork with nine Jackpots totalling €7,860,445.
Donegal features again at number four on the list with McKenna’s Texaco in Muff scoring nine wins totalling €6,123,283.
- An Post GPO Dublin, 14 wins, €15,054,036 total winnings.
- O’Neill’s, Bridgend, Co Donegal, 12 wins, €4,993,195 total winnings.
- Hickey’s, Skibbereen, Co Cork, 9 wins, €7,860,445 total winnings.
- McKenna’s Texaco, Muff, Co Donegal, 9 wins, €6,123,283 total winnings.
- SuperValu, Finglas, Dublin 11 (Superquinn), 9 wins, €3,879,613 total winnings.
- Spar, Galtymore Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, 9 wins, €3,987,313 total winnings.
- Ardkeen Superstores, Dunmore Road, Co Waterford, 8 wins, €19,507,321 total winnings.
- Tesco Nutgrove SC Dublin 14, 7 wins, €5,020,664 total winnings.
- Dalkey News Centre, Dalkey, Co Dublin, 6 wins, €9,371,337 total winnings.
- SuperValu, Pearse Street, Co Cork, 6 wins, €8,574,413 total winnings.
The top ten luckiest National Lottery retailers in Ireland since 1988 breakdown as follows:
