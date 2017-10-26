Higher number of people accessing emergency accommodation

The number of people accessing emergency accommodation increased last month.

According to new figures from the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy there were 89 new presentations nationally, bringing the number to 8,374.

This includes 5,250 adults and 3,124 children.

The number of people accessing emergency accommodation at the end of September in Dublin alone was 5,953, comprising of 3,537 adults and 2,416 children.

Overall the rate of increase between July and September is much lower than the previous three months.