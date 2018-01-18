High winds blow roof off house in Dublin

A roof has been blown off a house in North Dublin after high winds overnight.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene after it came away near Portmarnock Racecourse at around 1.10am this morning.

Earlier crews dealt with fallen trees in the area but there are no reports of any injuries.

It follows a Status Yellow wind warning that was issued last night by Met Eireann for the area with gusts of up to 110kms/hr predicted.

Overnight our Kilbarrack fire engine dealt with a roof that had been blown off by high winds in Portmarnock near Chapel Rd. Earlier they had attended trees down in the same area. pic.twitter.com/fNCVdSecP3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 18, 2018

- Digital desk