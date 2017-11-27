High Court to hear man’s challenge against refusal to allow him shorten his name

By Ann O’Loughlin

A man who has been refused permission to shorten his name for everyday use has been granted High Court permission to challenge the decision.

Mohammedalyas Al Shamiri, of Sandyford Road, Dundrum, Dublin, wanted to change his name to just Alyas Al Shamiri.

Mr Al Shamiri, an Iraqi national who fled the country and was granted refugee status in 2015, applied to the Minister for Justice and Equality for a "change of name licence" under the Aliens Act 1935 but was refused.

The Minister may, at his absolute discretion, either issue or refuse to issue a licence under the Act.

He is currently studying automotive technology and management with the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT).

He says he has a "long convoluted named" and finds people have difficulties spelling and pronouncing it at college, work, and in his daily life.

Due to those difficulties, he has already shortened his name when apply for his DITstudent card and to be a member of Engineers Ireland.

When he sought a review of the Minister’s decision to refuse the name change, he was again refused.

His counsel told the court in both instances no reasons were given for the refusal.

He seeks an order from the High Court quashing the decision.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy granted him leave to bring proceedings on a one-side only represented basis and adjourned the matter for seven weeks.