High Court to hear endorsement of European Arrest Warrant for Ian Bailey

The High Court is due to hear an application in the morning to endorse a European Arrest Warrant for Ian Bailey.

He is wanted in France to stand trial for the voluntary homicide of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in west Cork in 1996.

Two days before Christmas 1996, the body of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, a French filmmaker, was found on a laneway near her holiday home in Schull.

A post mortem revealed she had been beaten to death.

Ian Bailey was taken in for questioning twice in the two years that followed but was never charged with anything and denies any involvement to this day

French authorities want him to stand trial in France and issued a European warrant for his arrest.

The Attorney General wants the High Court to endorse that warrant and a hearing is due to take place this morning.

It came before Mr. Justice Tony Hunt yesterday, but Mr. Bailey was not there despite being put on notice - nor was his legal team.