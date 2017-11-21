High Court throws out three challenges to Dublin Airport's plans for second runway

By Ann O'Loughlin

Three legal challenges against plans for a new €320m runway at Dublin Airport have been thrown out by the High Court.

Mr Justice Max Barrett today dismissed the actions which arose over the proposed development of a 3,110 metre runway, located on 261 hectares in townlands north and north west of the airport terminal building.

The second runway has been deemed vital by parties including the DAA to proposals to turn the airport into an international hub.

The cases have been adjourned to allow the various parties consider the court ruling. It is not known if an appeal will be taken against any of the court decisions.

An artisit's impression of the proposed new runway.

The first of the three cases was brought by St Margaret's Concerned Residents Group - of which the individual residents are members - against the DAA.

The residents claimed certain pre-construction works carried out in December of last year on the proposed new runway by the DAA amounted to unauthorised development.

The development was carried out in breach of a condition of the planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanala in 2007 allowing the DAA construct the runway, they claimed.

They claimed a required waste management plan was not submitted to the local authority, Fingal County Council, until February 2017 after the resident's solicitors had raised the matter.

In his ruling the Judge said "laws matter, rules matter; but mistakes happen," and in this case he was not exercising the court's discretion to find in favour of the residents.

The DAA had argued that no unauthorised development had occurred.

The second action was brought by 22 individual residents - most with addresses at Kilreesk Lane, St Margaret's, Co Dublin, who alleged the development was illegal and that Fingal Council failed to consider or address their concerns about its effect on their homes and lands.

The Judge said he respected the fighting spirit of the residents in this case, and again "sympathised" with them in the predicament they found themselves in.

However the court was satisfied to dismiss their action.

That case was against Fingal County Council and the State, with Dublin Airport Authority plc as a notice party, which rejected the claims.

Turing to the action brought by Friends of the Irish Environment, the Judge said he was also dismissing their claim.

However, the court said it did accept there is a constitutional right to an environment as contended for by the group.

The environmental group's action was brought on grounds including the decision to grant planning permission is not in compliance with various EU directives such as the Habitats Directive, as well as the 2000 Planning and Development Act, and was unlawful.

The group also argued that the proposed runway would result in additional greenhouse gas emissions which will increase the pace of climate change.

That case was also brought against Fingal County Council and the State, with Dublin Airport Authority plc as a notice party, which again rejected the claims.

Following the judgments the cases were adjourned for a week to allow all the parties consider the court's decisions.