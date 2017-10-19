High Court strikes out challenge to Dublin City Council's plans for 'homeless hub' in Clontarf

Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court challenge against Dublin City Council's plans to turn a former guest house into accommodation for homeless families has been struck out.

The application concerned a property located at 19 and 20 St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf, known as Aisling House, which was acquired for almost €2m by a housing agency on behalf of Dublin City Council.

The Council plans to turn the Victorian era, red-brick, terraced properties into a "homeless hub" for families who are experiencing homelessness and are living in hotels.

The challenge to the Council's proposal was brought by Mr Aidan Hickey, an artist who has lived at an adjoining properties on St Lawrence Road.

He claimed the development of Aisling House by Dublin City Council amounts to unauthorised development.

Mr Hickey has claimed that works were carried out on Aisling House without planning permission being obtained and no public consultation process was gone through.

Last month Mr Hickey secured permission to bring a challenge against Dublin City Council over the works being carried out on Aisling House.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Charles Meenan today.

Arthur Cush Bl for Mr Hickey told the court that the matter could be struck out.

In his action Mr Hickey claimed on August 2nd last, Dublin City Council, after local residents had threatened to begin legal proceedings over the development, made an order under section 179 of the Planning and Development Act allowing repair and renewal works proceed at Aisling House.

That order was made after Dublin City Council deemed the works necessary for dealing urgently with a situation, it was claimed.

Mr Hickey claimed the extensive works being carried on the character of what is a protected structure is far more extensive than just repair or renewal works.

As a result he sought an order from the High Court quashing the August 2 decision of Dublin City Council.