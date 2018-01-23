High Court rules €25,000 car 'proceeds of crime'

A €25,000 car belonging to a man whom the Criminal Assets Bureau claim is a member of a criminal gang, is the proceeds of crime, the High Court has ruled.

CAB sought the orders in respect of a 2015-registered Audi A3 it claimed was owned by Patrick Reilly Junior, also known as Patrick O Donoghue and Patrick Rubber O'Reilly, with an address at Brownswood, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The car has an estimated value of €25,000.

In her ruling, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart said she was satisfied based on evidence put before the court by CAB, that car was the proceeds of crime.

The car was seized in 2016 by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, who referred the issue over the vehicle's ownership to CAB.

Mr Reilly did not oppose CAB's application, and had denied ownership of the vehicle. He claimed the car belonged to a member of his family.

CAB said the Audi had been purchased by Mr Reilly at a garage in Co Carlow in exchange for cash and another vehicle - a Ford Focus.

In her ruling the Judge said there was no evidence before the court to support the respondent's claim that he did not own the car.

The Judge noted evidence tendered on behalf of officers from CAB including that Mr Reilly had no income other than social welfare payments.

In all the circumstances the Judge said she was satisfied to make an order in respect of the vehicle under Section 3 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act.

The Judge also appointed a receiver over the car.