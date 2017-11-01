High Court refuses permission to appeal Apple ruling

Campaigners for an €850m data centre in Athenry hope work begins as soon as possible now that the objectors have been denied permission to appeal.

They claimed their case raised issues of “exceptional public importance” but the High Court disagreed.

In Feb 2015, Apple announced plans to build two data centres – one in Denmark and another in Athenry, Co. Galway.

The Danish facility is almost up and running and it is only now, two years and nine months later, that work can begin on the Athenry centre.

The project was delayed because of objections to planning but the High Court today refused the objectors to take their case to the Court of Appeal.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott said they hadn’t raised issues of “exceptional public importance”