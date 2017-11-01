High Court proceedings launched against RTE and journalist over planned Prime Time broadcast

High Court proceedings have been launched against RTE and journalist Barry O’Kelly over plans to broadcast a report into the rented accommodation sector in Ireland, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

The action has been taken by Green Effect Technology Limited trading as Global Academics, and its directors Mr Jason Orr and Mr Joshua Cantwell in relation to a planned broadcast on the Primetime Programme by RTE scheduled to be shown this Thursday night (November 2nd).

The company says it provides services to foreign students visiting Ireland such as information and orientation and language services.

The company says it is not involved in the provision of medium term or long term accommodation or is it involved in the private rented dwelling accommodation.

However it says it has entered into a lease agreement with a premises at The Data 79 Old Kilmainham Road, Dublin which its uses as an office and for temporary accommodation.

Some students had stayed at the premises.

Last August the company received a warning letter from Dublin City Council saying an unauthorised development had taken place.

An inspection of the building was carried out by Dublin Fire Brigade in September, and the building was vacated by October 11th. The company says it has tried to engaged with the various authorities.

However in October it was contacted by RTE saying it was compiling a report in the rented accommodation sector, and that there was an immediate danger to the welfare and safety of tenants at the building.

The company says that RTE has alleged there have been multiple breaches of the Fire Safety Regulations and Building Regulations at 79 Old Kilmainham Road.

The company claims it is engaging with the relevant authorities and that RTE’s intention to broadcast anything about Global Academics will usurp the relevant statutory process.

This the company and the directors claim will completely undermine their rights, including their right to privacy and to earn a living.

They fear that the broadcast will portray them as being unquestionably guilty of offences in the documentary.

RTE, the company and the directors claim are not permitting an appropriate investigation by Dublin City Council to take place as RTE has arrived at a finding of their own.

They want the broadcast restrained until the completion of investigations by the relevant authorities.

The applicants represented in court by Pat O’Connell SC and Breffni Gordan Bl are seeking an injunction restraining RTE and journalist Barry O’Kelly from broadcasting or publishing anything about the applicants, their business, their economic relations and any references to their property until all investigations into him have been concluded by all the relevant authorities.

The matter came before Mr Justice Paul Gilligan today.

The Judge granted the applicants permission, on an ex parte basis, to serve short notice of the proceedings on RTE and Mr O’Kelly.

The Judge said he was not prepared to make any orders until the court had heard from RTE.

He adjourned the case to this morning’s sitting of the High Court.