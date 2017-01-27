High Court Magdalenes case adjourned after Ombudsman probe revealed

A High Court case has revealed that the Department of Justice is under investigation by the Ombudsman for its administration of the redress scheme for survivors of the Magdalene Laundries.

The Justice for Magdalenes group says the case has been adjourned while representatives from the Department of Justice explain why the Ombudsman's investigation was not initially disclosed.

Two women are challenging the department's decision not to include them in the redress scheme, despite the fact the women worked in the laundries as children.

Katherine O'Donnell from the Justice for Magdalenes research group said: "Because they did not reveal that information to the court, the High Court had to adjourn the case to allow the Department explain why they omitted to bring this to the court's attention."