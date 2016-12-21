High Court hears campaigners don't believe there are enough beds for homeless in Dublin

The High Court has heard that the HOME SWEET HOME campaigners don't believe there areenough beds in Dublin city for the homeless.

The musician Glen Hansard is among four of the campaigners challenging an application for an order to have Apollo House vacated.

Ross Maguire, who is representing Glen Hansard and three other HOME SWEET HOME campaigners, has told Mr. Justice Paul Gilligan the consequence of a court order to vacate Apollo House would “unreasonably” render the occupants homeless – a claim dismissed by Rossa Fanning, who’s acting for the NAMA appointed receivers.

Mr. Maguire said his clients “roundly rejected” the contention there is no shortage of beds for those who don’t have a home of their own.

He also said all of their health and safety concerns have been addressed.

Apollo House, a ten-storey derelict building on Dublin’s Tara Street, has been occupied by HOME SWEET HOME volunteers and up to 30 homeless people since the end of last week.

The receivers have moved to assure the occupants that they do not want to see anyone spending Christmas on the streets.

The hearing continues.