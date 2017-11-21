High Court awards €47k damages to young girl who broke her collar bone at GAA club Fun Day

By Ann O'Loughlin

A young girl who broke her collar bone on a Fun Day at her local GAA Club has settled her High Court action for €47,000.

Ayesha Imran was inside a large inflatable plastic ball when other children began to push it and she broke her collar bone, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told.

Senior Counsel Eoin McGonigal said the 12- year-old's mother, Shazia Khanam, had earlier expressed concern her daughter would come to harm being pushed by the children, but nothing was done. Counsel said Ayesha fell fracturing her collar bone.

Counsel said liability was not at issue in the case. He said the young girl had to wear a sling for 15 weeks after the accident, had to have physiotherapy but has made a good recovery.

Ayesha Imran of Liffey Road, Liffey Valley Park, Lucan had through her father Imran Jamil sued Bacstroke Entertainment Ltd, Stillorgan Business Park, Stillorgan, Dublin which provided the plastic ball activity and Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club at 12th Lock, Lucan Road, Lucan in Dublin where the Fun Day took place as a result of the accident on September 28, 2013.

It was claimed while taking part in the activity, Ayesha was pushed by other childen in a dangerous and unsafe manner which caused her to fall.

She claimed there was a failure to supervise the plastic ball activity adequately and a failure to consider or heed the concerns expressed by the mother to supervisory staff that the girl would be harmed by the pushing of the inflatable ball.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross said it was a good settlement and he wished the young girl well for the future.