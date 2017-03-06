Heuston rail services to return to normal in morning after incident on tracks

Back to Ireland Home

Update 10.45pm: The line has reopened at Parkwest and all services will operate as normal tomorrow morning.

Original story: Iarnród Eireann have suspended all rail services in and out of Heuston Station in Dublin because of an incident.

The rail company says the incident involves the 18.25pm Portlaoise to Heuston train in the Parkwest area.

They have announced that all of tonight's services will depart from Adamstown tonight, but they will depart from Heuston as normal from tomorrow morning.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene and they cannot move any trains while they remain onsite.

They have announced that all train services have been suspended.

They also said that train services into Dublin can "expect delays".

More in this section

Most Read in Ireland