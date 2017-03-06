Heuston rail services suspended after incident on tracks

Iarnród Eireann have suspended all rail services in and out of Heuston Station in Dublin because of an incident.

The rail company says the incident involves the 18.25pm Portlaoise to Heuston train in the Parkwest area.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene and they cannot move any trains while they remain onsite.

They have announced that all train services have been suspended.

They also said that train services into Dublin can "expect delays".

