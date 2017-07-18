Heroic student saves elderly woman from sinking car in Donegal

A heroic student who rescued an elderly woman from a sinking car in Donegal said he had to dive beneath the water four times.

21-year-old Andrew Johnston saved Loreta McKinly by dragging her out of the vehicle while she was unconscious.

She was driving with her husband when their car left the road near Porthall, outside Lifford, on Saturday.

Reports say the vehicle entered a river in the area at Sully Bridge.





Mr McKinly managed to escape the sinking car, but his wife was trapped inside when Andrew arrived on the scene.

"On top of the car was an elderly man, laying on top of the car, his face completely covered in blood," said Andrew.

"Never seen anything like it in my life," he added.

Andrew described the scene as he rushed towards the car to help the elderly couple. He asked Mr McKinly if anyone else was in the car. When he realised that Mrs McKinly was trapped he "had to get her out."

The occupants of the car - who are both in their sixties - were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Their injuries are not reported to be life threatening.