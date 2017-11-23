Here's where you can get fuel for 99c per litre tomorrow

Seventeen filling stations will be dropping fuel prices to 99c per litre for Black Friday.

The Topaz filling stations will offer the discounted rate for 99 minutes and queues are expected at the forecourts.

Thrifty drivers should take note that the offer is capped at 50 litres, limited to one customer transaction per day and can not be used in conjunction with a fuel or any other offer.

Gordon Lawlor, Fuels Director at Topaz, said: "We have extra staff working at the 17 locations to meet the expected increase in demand. Our advice to customers is to arrive early, be prepared to queue, and to listen to the advice from our staff and Gardaí’’.

The offer applies to the fuel retailer's miles unleaded and miles deisel pumps but does not apply to milesPLUS fuel.

Here's where you can get the discounted fuel:

Topaz The Ward, North Road, Dublin 11: from 9:00am to 10:39am

Topaz Shannon, Tullyvaraga, Co. Clare: from 9:30am to 11:09am

Topaz Eglinton, Cabinteely, Co. Dublin: from 10:00am to 11:39am

Topaz Citywest, Brown’s Barn, Naas Rd, Co. Dublin: from 10:00am to 11:39am

Topaz City Avenue, Citywest, Dublin 24: from 10:00am to 11:39am

Topaz Bantry, Newtown, Co. Cork: from 10:00am to 11:39am

Topaz Glenview, Tallaght, Co. Dublin: from 10:30am to 12:09pm

Topaz Kinnegad, Co. Meath: from 11:00am to 12:39pm

Topaz Clonshaugh, Dublin 17: from 11:00am to 12:39pm

Topaz Parkway East, Palmerstown, Dublin 17: from 11:00am to 12:39pm

Topaz Rochestown Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin: from 11:00am to 12:39pm

Topaz Kilcolgan, Co. Galway: from 11:30am to 1:09pm

Topaz Grange Castle, Nangor Road, Clondalkin: from 2:00pm to 3:39pm

Topaz Ballymun, Ballymun Cross, Santry, Co. Dublin: from 2:00pm to 3:39pm

Topaz Westview, Lissenhall, Swords, Co. Dublin: from 2:30pm to 4:09pm

Topaz Clonee, Co. Meath: from 2:30pm to 4:09pm

Topaz Stillorgan Rd, Stillorgan Road, Co. Dublin: from 2:30pm to 4:09pm