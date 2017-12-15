Here’s where tonight's winning €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold

There was no winner of tonight's €126.5m EuroMillions jackpot.

Tonight's winning numbers were 25, 30, 31,42 and 50. The lucky stars were 2 and 11.

However, one Irish EuroMillions Plus player claimed €500,000 in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers for that draw were 3, 10, 37, 48 and 50.

The ticket was sold in Co Kildare.

Check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Friday, December 15, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 9
    • 10
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 39
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 27
    • 31
    • 35
    • 18



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €126,429,055

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 25
    • 30
    • 31
    • 42
    • 50
    • 2
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 37
    • 48
    • 50



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 25
    • 30
    • 36
    • 39
    • 23



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 17
    • 24
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36
    • 8



