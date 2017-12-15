Here’s where tonight's winning €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold

There was no winner of tonight's €126.5m EuroMillions jackpot.

Tonight's winning numbers were 25, 30, 31,42 and 50. The lucky stars were 2 and 11.

However, one Irish EuroMillions Plus player claimed €500,000 in tonight's draw.

The winning numbers for that draw were 3, 10, 37, 48 and 50.

The ticket was sold in Co Kildare.

