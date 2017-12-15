Here’s where tonight's winning €500k EuroMillions Plus ticket was sold
There was no winner of tonight's €126.5m EuroMillions jackpot.
Tonight's winning numbers were 25, 30, 31,42 and 50. The lucky stars were 2 and 11.
However, one Irish EuroMillions Plus player claimed €500,000 in tonight's draw.
The winning numbers for that draw were 3, 10, 37, 48 and 50.
The ticket was sold in Co Kildare.
Check your tickets here:
Lotto Results: Friday, December 15, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 9
- 10
- 28
- 35
- 37
- 39
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 8
- 11
- 27
- 31
- 35
- 18
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €126,429,055
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 25
- 30
- 31
- 42
- 50
- 2
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 10
- 37
- 48
- 50
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 14
- 25
- 30
- 36
- 39
- 23
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 17
- 24
- 31
- 32
- 36
- 8
