Here's where the €29m Euromillions jackpot ticket was sold

A grocery convenience shop in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, has emerged as the seller of last Friday’s spectacular winning €29 million EuroMillions Jackpot ticket.

The Garryduff XL Store, of Pound Road, Castlebar, sold the winning Quick Pick ticket which scooped a lucky player €29m.

The owner of Garryduff XL Stores, Umesh Kumar, said today he could not believe it when he was contacted by the National Lottery to say he had sold the golden ticket.

“We had no idea at all. We are all thrilled here at the news. It is a great boost for the area and we are delighted for the winner whoever it is. It will take a while for this to sink in," he said.

Mr Kumar is originally from near New Delhi in India and he moved to Ireland in 2006 to study an MBA in Dublin. He is married to Rosalie and they have a two-year-old son Arjun. He employs four staff in his store.

“I love it here and business has been going well since I took over the shop in 2015. This win will put us on the map.”

The National Lottery has confirmed it was contacted by the holder of last Friday’s €29 million EuroMillions jackpot yesterday, but it is not known yet when the new multimillionaires will come to the National Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. They have 90 days to do so.