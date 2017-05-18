Here's what the weather will be like for the weekend

If you've got plans this weekend, you better pack a brolly as showers seem to be inevitable.

We could all have that Friday feeling tomorrow as the day kicks off nice and sunny. But there will be some scattered showers in the afternoon.

It should dry up again by the evening with the rain backtracking to the coastal fringes.

There could be more of the same Saturday, as sunny spells will be broken up by heavy, possibly thundery, showers.

Munster is likely to see the best of the weather on Saturday, where it will be driest with temperatures in the mid-teens.

Sunday will see a reduced chance of any thunder, but there will still be showers.

Temperatures could reach the high teens so it might be worth taking a punt and heading out walk on the beach or a trip to the park. Just make sure to bring a coat.

