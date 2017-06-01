Here’s what the weather looks like for the June Bank Holiday

Plenty of sunshine over the weekend, but don’t leave the house without a brolly!

Tomorrow will be a much brighter day than today with temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees but tomorrow night will also see some heavy showers.

Into the long weekend then for Saturday we can expect a breezy day with periods of sunshine but also areas of cloud and a scattering of showers. A lot of sunshine with patchy showers on Sunday and Monday which may turn thundery but temperatures will remain high so basically bring both the sun cream and a rain coat if you’re out and about.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI, the charity that saves lives at sea are urging people to respect water, be vigilant and take care in and on the water or along the coastline.

With schools finishing and summer holidays approaching both organisations want to remind everyone to be mindful and pay attention to their personal safety.

They have also emphasised the importance of not only wearing a lifejacket but also ensuring that it is regularly serviced.

Speaking ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, Gerard O’Flynn, Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager said:

“We would remind everyone to always wear a lifejacket and importantly, ensure it is fully serviced as you are risking your life if it is not in working order. Over the summer months the RNLI’s community safety team will be hosting a number of free lifejacket advice clinics and we would encourage all owners to avail of the opportunity to check their lifejacket is safe to use.’

Remember: If you do get into trouble or see someone else in difficulty, call the Coast Guard on Marine VHF channel 6 or dial 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.