Here's the weather outlook following Storm Brian

The weather will continue to be very windy this evening in the wake of Storm Brian, according to Met Éireann.

There will be strong and gusty northwesterly winds and gales along Atlantic coasts.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is still in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

"West to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of 55 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 110 km/h. The strongest winds will affect Munster, Connacht and south Leinster at first. They'll extend to Ulster and north Leinster through this afternoon and early evening," according to Met Éireann.

We've had recent gusts above 100km/h in Cork, Kerry, Clare & Galway.

We've had recent gusts above 100km/h in Cork, Kerry, Clare & Galway.

Accompanying showers may turn to longer spells of rain in many areas.

It will continue to be windy tonight and showers will turn heavy in places with lowest temperatures of six to nine degrees.

Tomorrow will see some bright spells and highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

There will also be cloudy periods with persistent rain developing in the west in the early evening with moderate to fresh westerling winds.

It will become dry for a while on Monday with temperatures rising to 14 to 17 degrees in some sunny spells.

More showery rain will spread up from the Southwest later on Monday and it looks like there will be further rain at times on Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will become breezy also but will stay mild with the winds still coming from the South.

Storm Brian has caused some flooding and travel disruption across the country, with gusts of more than 100km/h.

Less than a week after ex-hurricane Ophelia battered the country, resulting in three deaths, the latest storm brought high winds and large Atlantic waves through last night and into today.

But while some ferries were cancelled and some local roads closed, damage has been limited, the head of the emergency coordination group said.

The centre of #StormBrian is now moving into Britain.

The centre of Storm Brian is now moving into Britain. Strong NW winds and heavy showers remain across Ireland until early tonight.

Limerick city appeared to be one of the areas worst-hit, with the River Shannon having overflowed.

Flooding in Limerick later receded as water levels in the Shannon fell after the morning high tide.

In Galway city, temporary flood defences erected close to the Spanish Arch landmark proved effective, though the waters came close to reaching some properties.

Sean Hogan, chair of the emergency group, said: "The rainfall is not finished but the extent of damage, flooding and disruption has been limited and in line with expectations for this type of Atlantic storm."

Many popular visitor locations, such as the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, were closed to the public on Saturday due to the weather warnings.

"Do not visit, it is unsafe and extremely dangerous," said a warning on the venue's website.

Racing at the Fairyhouse track in Co Meath was postponed.

A motorist powers through flood water on Cork's newly opened Centre Park Road. Picture: Jim Coughlan

An orange wind warning, the second highest, has been issued for southern and western coastal areas, spanning counties in the south and south-west.

There were gusts of more than 60mph (100kmh) in Cork, Kerry, Clare and Galway, Met Eireann said.

A yellow rain warning remains in place until 9pm on Saturday between Donegal and Waterford, with up to 50mm expected to fall in 24 hours.

Storm Brian is the result of a "weather bomb" of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean.

It arrived in Ireland as the country is still picking up the pieces in the wake of Ophelia.

Electricity network operator ESB has warned that the latest burst of bad weather will hamper efforts to restore power to customers still without electricity in the wake of Monday's violent winds.

Around 19,500 people remain without power.