Here is how much was spent on the 1916 commemorations

More than €7.5m was spent by the government on events commemorating the 1916 Rising.

The Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht say it delivered more than 3,500 events last year.

The biggest spend on centenary events last year was on the Easter Sunday parade down O'Connell St in Dublin, which cost €2.3m to stage.

A further €2.2m was spent on RTÉ's Reflecting the Rising events according to documents released from the Department.

Local authorities were given €1m by the Department to allow them to deliver 1,800 events in counties across the country.

€250,000 was also given to the Department of Foreign Affairs to host commemoration events in Embassies and consulates around the world.

In March 3,500 relatives of those involved in the Rising were brought to the RDS for an event with President Higgins, at a cost of €411,000.

€120,000 was spent on wreath laying ceremonies in Dublin.

€105,000 was the cost of a wreath laying at Banna Strand in Kerry in honour of Sir Roger Casement.

These and other events brought the total cost to almost €7.7m.