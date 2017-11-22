Here are tonight's Lotto results…

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5.3m.

The next Lotto draw will take place on Saturday November 25 and will be worth an estimated €6m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 22, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 16
    • 24
    • 26
    • 34
    • 37
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 17
    • 23
    • 33
    • 34
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €5,292,675

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 7
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 15
    • 16
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 9



