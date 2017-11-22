Here are tonight's Lotto results…
22/11/2017 - 20:53:34Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5.3m.
The next Lotto draw will take place on Saturday November 25 and will be worth an estimated €6m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 16
- 24
- 26
- 34
- 37
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 11
- 17
- 23
- 33
- 34
- 21
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 16
- 24
- 26
- 34
- 37
- 35
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,292,675
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.
- 1
- 8
- 18
- 25
- 39
- 41
- 28
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 6
- 7
- 18
- 22
- 32
- 33
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 15
- 16
- 30
- 35
- 37
- 9
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 8
- 18
- 25
- 39
- 41
- 28
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 6
- 7
- 18
- 22
- 32
- 33
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: lotto
- 3
- 15
- 16
- 30
- 35
- 37
- 9
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Most Read in Ireland
Video: 20 families evacuated in Laois after Owenass River burst banks
Latest: Gardaí have warned people to use alternative routes if the road they are travelling on is flooded.
'Polar low' to bring snow and ice to Ireland this week
Ireland is set to experience snow and ice from Wednesday onwards when a "polar low" approaches the country.
Latest: Major Garda Operation in Galway ends with man taken to hospital
Latest A major Garda Operation in Galway city has ended with a man being brought to hospital.
One person hospitalised following crash in Kerry
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in Co Kerry.
Gardaí seize €100k and nine cars in 11 raids in Co. Kerry
Gardaí in Co. Kerry investigating an organised crime gang based in Killarney have seized more than €100,000 in cash and nine cars.
Free parking in Limerick city this Christmas has been cancelled
Free parking on the streets of Limerick in the run up to Christmas has been cancelled.
Gridlock in Cork as 4,000 extra cars using the Jack Lynch Tunnel every day
Calls are increasing for a Luas-style transport system to reduce congestion in Cork, as latest figures show significant increases in traffic volumes over the last two years.
Families of Berkeley balcony collapse victims reach settlement
A settlement has been reached in the lawsuit following the Berkeley balcony collapse.
Join the conversation - comment here