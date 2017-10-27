Here are the winners and losers in the public transport fare changes

Main points of the fare changes: Free transport for under fives on Dublin Bus

Bus Éireann fares down by up to 29%

Irish Rail prices to increase slightly

Monthly Luas ticket to increase

Cork Commuter rail fares simplified, with fare reduction of up to 25%

New Luas €1 city centre off-peak fare

Free transport for one person in five

Many Bus Éireann services are about to get cheaper, but fares will increase slightly on Irish Rail and the Luas in Dublin.

Bus Éireann is extending city bus zones in Cork, Limerick and Galway from December, meaning three million journeys will get cheaper.

Irish Rail however will see some fare hikes, as will Dublin Bus on mid-range journeys.

It is also introducing a €1 city centre off-peak Luas fare, to celebrate the opening of the Cross City Line.

The CEO of the National Transport Authority Ann Graham says the biggest fare changes will be on Bus Eireann.

She said: "The regional city zones have been extended to satellite towns around Cork, Limerick and Galway resulting in savings of up to 46% on those fares.

"The commuter rail fares in cork have also been restructured similarly to how we have been restructuring the short-hop zone in Dublin.

"We have removed some of the zones, simplified and that has shown a saving on some of those fares of up to 25%."

Here is a summary of the main changes for each transport operator:

Dublin Bus

* For the third year in a row fare increases have been modest with a number of the main Leap

fares unchanged and any increase in cash single fares can be avoided by availing of the lower

Leap fares.

* Adult Leap no change for 1-3 stages and 13+ stages along with cash 13+ stages and schoolchild

cash fare.

* Other adult Leap and cash fares up by up to 5.6% and schoolchild Leap up 1 cent.

* Higher child fare drops 5 cent while lowest child fare increases by 5 cent

* Nitelink, ramblers, monthlies and annuals up 1.4% to 2.0%

* City centre fare to be withdrawn by end January 2018

Luas

* Introduce a city centre off-peak €1.00 fare for one year to celebrate the launch of Luas CrossCity.

* Introduce an evening peak from 16:00 to 19:00 and extend the morning peak from 07:00 to 10:00.

* Adjust adult single fares with a view to facilitating the introduction of a short distance and a longer distance fare as part of Bus Connects with fare adjusted between 0% and 5%.

* No change to child leap or cash single or return fares.

* Increase 1-day, 7-day and 30-day fares by between 1.4% and just under 5%.

* Monthly and annual up by 10% to €110 and €1,100 respectively. This is only the second

increase since January 2013 and this ticket still offers excellent value.

Iarnród Éireann

* Adjust the fare structure for the Cork commuter lines reducing the number of fares zones from 5 to 3 and adjusting the origin-destinations to reflect a more distance based pricing structure

* After no increase in SHZ fares for 2017 fares increase by between 0% and 4.6%

* SHZ and intercity Taxsaver fares to increase by 0.5% to 1.6%

* Most intercity express single fares reduced by 5%

* Many economy 2 single and return fares no increase while average increase of 1.2%

* Intercity adult and child weekly up average of 1.2%

Bus Éireann

The Leap discount has been extended from 20% to 30% on stage carriage services and from

27% to 30% on city services

Regional cities and towns

* No increase in Leap fares with some Leap fares dropping by 1 cent.

* Cash fare up 10 cent adult, 5 cent child

* 1-day, 7-day, monthly and annual vary from -1.8% to + 5.0% with a small number of larger increases to fares which provided exceptional value - fares adjusted to move closer to Authority’s recommendations.

Stage Carriage

* All Leap fares dropping by an average 18%.

* Average drop in adult cash fares of -5.1% with just 4 fares increasing.

* Average drop in child and student cash fares of -10.0% with just 3 out of a total of 68 fares

increasing.

* Most adult, student and Child returns adjusted downwards but some upwards range from -15% to + 5.0%.

* Adult 10 Journey average increase of 1.0% with adjustments from -5.8% to + 4.6%.

* Child and student 10 Journey fares average drop of 2.2% with adjustments from -9.7% to +3.2%.

* Adult monthly taxsaver varies -7.0% to + 3.2%.

* Adult annual drop from -0.5% to -10.4% with fares on average 6.5% cheaper than in 2014.

Multi-operator Fares

* As part of BusConnects the plan is to allow transfer between modes without financial penalty and in line with this objective the Authority have determined that there will be no increase in multi-operator fares for 2018.

Leap Capping

* All Leap caps both daily and weekly including multi-operator caps will remain at current levels