Here are the times #Ophelia's 'destructive' winds will peak in different parts of Ireland

A Red Weather Alert has been issued for the whole country as "violent and destructive" winds are expected in every county.

Met Eireann have said that winds will reach their maximum strengths from the following times in the following areas.

The public are advised to remain indoors from these times. From 07:00: coastal areas of Counties Cork and Kerry

From 09:00: Remaining parts of Munster

From 12:00: South Leinster and Galway

From 13:00 Dublin and remaining Leinster

From 15:00 North Connacht and Ulster

The National Emergency Coordination Group has advised people to stay at home, and no unnecessary travel or other outdoor activities should be undertaken.

They said that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities will be closed.

They have also advised people to secure any garden furniture, bins and other outdoor equipment before the storm hits.

The decision was taken following a special meeting of the government task force on emergency planning.

Drivers of high sided vehicles are being advised to avoid travel during the height of the winds tomorrow due to the extreme danger posed by gale force winds.

Irish Defence Forces are on standby to deploy resources, including transport and engineering assets.

Ophelia is the most powerful Atlantic storm this far east on record packing "violent, destructive" gusts of over 130 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rain, storm surges and flooding are likely in coastal areas - and the entire country has been placed on the highest state of alert.

The Department of Education and Skills has publicly informed all schools, colleges and other education institutions that they are to remain closed.

The HSE has said all hospital outpatient appointments are being cancelled. Patients do not need to attend or contact their hospital and they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Advice from the National Emergency Coordination group and us to prepare for #Ophelia tomorrow @merrionstreet @emergencyIE pic.twitter.com/mjuiwlXNmq — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017

Bus Éireann has cancelled all services nationwide from 5am to 2pm due to the national Status Red weather alert and airlines have advised intending passengers to check the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.

Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport have advised passengers to check the latest flight information before travelling to the airport.

Cork Airport said cancellations are likely, adding: "We ask all passengers to check flight status with their airline & to avoid travelling to @CorkAirport on Mon unless absolutely necessary."

Responding to passengers' questions, Aer Lingus said it is monitoring the situation closely and that so far no changes have been made to its schedule.

Ryanair said: "We will inform customers in the event of any changes to our flight schedule and the latest flight information will be posted on the Ryanair.com website."

Dublin Bus has said that they expect to operate morning peak services as normal, but here will be significant disruption to services between 9am and 6pm.

This may include no services being available during this time.

However, customers should be aware that services may experience delays and disruptions to service and service levels will be dependent on weather conditions.

The transport company said they will update their website, www.dublinbus.ie, regularly.

Customers can also get updates on their Twitter account; @dublinbusnews or call our customer service line on (01) 8734222.

Irish Rail have cancelled some services due to the storm.

All DART, Intercity and Commuter services are operating this morning EXCEPT on the following routes:

Limerick Junction to Waterford

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh

A speed restriction of 80kph (50mph) will be in place on the following routes:

Tralee to Mallow

Cork to Charleville

Cork to Cobh/Midleton

Waterford to Kilkenny

Rosslare Europort to Gorey

Delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected to services operating on the following routes for morning services:

Cork to Dublin

Tralee to Cork/Dublin

Waterford to Dublin

Rosslare Europort to Dublin

Separately, a signal fault between Galway and Athenry, unrelated to the storm, is causing delays of up to 45 minutes to services to and from Galway.

Cork City Council has decided to suspend public services today at the following locations:

Cork City Hall

Public libraries

Civic Amenity site at Kinsale Road

Swimming pools

Public Parks

Cemeteries

Emergency crews will be on standby throughout the day and City Council staff are being deployed to deal with the expected issues.

Normal services are expected to resume tomorrow.