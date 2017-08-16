Here are the schools and students that received top Leaving Cert grades

Dublin schools have cleaned up with seven out of 13 students receiving eight H1's in today's Leaving Cert results.

Students in Kildare, Wicklow, Limerick, and Louth received the equivalent to the old higher level A1.

The schools where the students attended are:

Holy Faith secondary school in Clontarf, Dublin;

Loreto College, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2;

St Vincent's Castleknock College, Dublin 15;

Blackrock College, Dublin;

Two students in Coláiste Eoin, Baile An Bhóthair, Dublin;

Clongowes Wood College, Clane, Kildare;

Confey College, Leixlip, Kildare;

St Olivers Community College, Drogheda, Co Louth;

St Gerards school, Bray, Wicklow;

Hazlewood College, Dromcollogher, Limerick;

Ashfield College, Dundrum, Dublin

The identities of some of the 13 students who made history as the first to get eight H1s have also emerged this afternoon.

They include Laura Stack, a student at Hazelwood College in Dromcollogher, Co Limerick. Laura also plays camogie with Milford just over the county border in north Cork.

At Coláiste Eoin, an all-Irish school in Stillorgan in Dublin, two students - Caomhán Ó Conchúir from Cabinteely and Cillian Ó Dochartaigh from Walkinstown.

Conor Galvin, a student of Clongowes Wood College in Co Kildare also got eight H1s this morning, the equivalent of eight higher level A1s in the old Leaving Certificate grading system for 90% to 100%.

One other student at an unnamed school also achieved the top marks in eight subjects in Leaving Certificate 2017.

Education Minister, Richard Bruton has denied that the Leaving Cert has been dumbed down with the new points system.

Under the new system, students do not fail if they get between 30% and 40%.