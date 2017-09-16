Here are the Irish flights cancelled by Ryanair this weekend
by Greg Murphy
The travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers have been hit by the cancellation of an estimated 2,000 Ryanair flights.
The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.
They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.
The budget airline also blamed Air Traffic Control restrictions and is trying to restore its punctuality record.
Ryanair says it only affects 2% of its schedule.
They have urged customers to check their emails for information regarding cancelled flights.
Below is the list of Irish flights which have been cancelled by the airline for Saturday and Sunday of this week.
Saturday, September 16
- FR6875 - Dublin T1 to Barcelona El Prat
- FR22 - Dublin T1 to Paris Beauvais
- FR7256 - Dublin T1 to Madrid
- FR23 - Paris Beauvais to Dublin T1
- FR6874 - Barcelona El Prat to Dublin T1
- FR7257 - Madrid to Dublin T1
- FR3102 - Dublin T1 to Schiphol
- FR816 - Dublin T1 to Edinburgh
- FR3103 - Schiphol to Dublin T1
- FR817 - Edinburgh to Dublin T1
- FR142 - Dublin T1 to London Gatwick
- FR143 - London Gatwick to Dublin T1
Sunday, September 17
- FR3103 - Amsterdam to Dublin
- FR3102 - Dublin to Amsterdam
- FR1948 - Dublin to Frankfurt Hahn
- FR1986 - Dublin to Nantes
- FR7152 - Dublin to Santander
- FR1949 - Frankfurt to Hahn Dublin
- FR1987 - Nantes to Dublin
- FR7153 - Santander to Dublin
In a statement, Ryanair said: "Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. We advise customers to check the email address used to make their booking.
"Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 Sept have been sent to affected customers, and we will continue to send regular updates."
Your flight is operating as scheduled unless you have received a cancellation email. List of flights affected: https://t.co/g9YyVNtWoZ— Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 16, 2017
The Commission for Aviation Regulation has said some passengers who have had their flights cancelled by Ryanair may be entitled to compensation, "depending on the notice period" given by the airline.
"If you have been affected by the Ryanair programme of flight cancellations you are entitled to a choice of refund or rerouting. Compensation may also be payable depending on the notice period Ryanair has given you.
"Passengers who remain unclear about their entitlements, or who have further queries, should contact the Commission's office at info@aviationreg.ie or on 1890 787 787 or + 353 1 6611700."
More information on your rights as a passenger when your flight is cancelled is available here.
