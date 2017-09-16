Here are the Irish flights cancelled by Ryanair this weekend

by Greg Murphy

The travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers have been hit by the cancellation of an estimated 2,000 Ryanair flights.

The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.

They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.

The budget airline also blamed Air Traffic Control restrictions and is trying to restore its punctuality record.

Ryanair says it only affects 2% of its schedule.

They have urged customers to check their emails for information regarding cancelled flights.

Below is the list of Irish flights which have been cancelled by the airline for Saturday and Sunday of this week.

Saturday, September 16

FR6875 - Dublin T1 to Barcelona El Prat

- Dublin T1 to Barcelona El Prat FR22 - Dublin T1 to Paris Beauvais

- Dublin T1 to Paris Beauvais FR7256 - Dublin T1 to Madrid

- Dublin T1 to Madrid FR23 - Paris Beauvais to Dublin T1

- Paris Beauvais to Dublin T1 FR6874 - Barcelona El Prat to Dublin T1

- Barcelona El Prat to Dublin T1 FR7257 - Madrid to Dublin T1

- Madrid to Dublin T1 FR3102 - Dublin T1 to Schiphol

- Dublin T1 to Schiphol FR816 - Dublin T1 to Edinburgh

- Dublin T1 to Edinburgh FR3103 - Schiphol to Dublin T1

- Schiphol to Dublin T1 FR817 - Edinburgh to Dublin T1

- Edinburgh to Dublin T1 FR142 - Dublin T1 to London Gatwick

- Dublin T1 to London Gatwick FR143 - London Gatwick to Dublin T1

Sunday, September 17

FR3103 - Amsterdam to Dublin

- Amsterdam to Dublin FR3102 - Dublin to Amsterdam

- Dublin to Amsterdam FR1948 - Dublin to Frankfurt Hahn

- Dublin to Frankfurt Hahn FR1986 - Dublin to Nantes

- Dublin to Nantes FR7152 - Dublin to Santander

- Dublin to Santander FR1949 - Frankfurt to Hahn Dublin

- Frankfurt to Hahn Dublin FR1987 - Nantes to Dublin

- Nantes to Dublin FR7153 - Santander to Dublin

In a statement, Ryanair said: "Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. We advise customers to check the email address used to make their booking.

"Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 Sept have been sent to affected customers, and we will continue to send regular updates."

Your flight is operating as scheduled unless you have received a cancellation email. List of flights affected: https://t.co/g9YyVNtWoZ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) September 16, 2017

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has said some passengers who have had their flights cancelled by Ryanair may be entitled to compensation, "depending on the notice period" given by the airline.

"If you have been affected by the Ryanair programme of flight cancellations you are entitled to a choice of refund or rerouting. Compensation may also be payable depending on the notice period Ryanair has given you.

"Passengers who remain unclear about their entitlements, or who have further queries, should contact the Commission's office at info@aviationreg.ie or on 1890 787 787 or + 353 1 6611700."

More information on your rights as a passenger when your flight is cancelled is available here.