Here are some of the images from this morning's Darkness into Light event

More than 150,000 people across Ireland took part in the annual Pieta House annual suicide awareness event this morning.

Darkness Into Light saw participants embark on a 5k symbolic walk or run - aimed at encouraging people to talk about suicide and mental health issues,

Now in its ninth year, the event kicked off at over 150 different locations around the island of Ireland - and across the world - at 4:15am this morning.

Joan Freeman, Founder of @PietaHouse starting the 2017 #DarknessIntoLight at the Phoenix Park. Full report on @NewstalkFM this morning. pic.twitter.com/1Nkg2rn5l1 — Seán Reidy (@ReidySean) May 6, 2017

Since it began - in the Phoenix Park in Dublin in 2009 - Darkness Into Light has grown into a global movement against suicide.

Some of the participants in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, this morning. Pic: Howard Crowdy

In Ireland, almost 500 people die by suicide each year and funds raised at the event keep Pieta House’s counselling services free to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

In Darwin for less than 24 hours and helping them get ready for #DarknessIntoLight Serious community spirit amongst the Irish #DIL2017 pic.twitter.com/oVtN8mTwSS — Mary McGuire (@marymcgui) May 5, 2017

Pieta House CEO, Brian Higgins said the annual appeal now brings in about a third of the charity’s annual income.

Some of the participants in Ballincollig, Co. Cork, this morning. Pic: Denis Minihane

“For anyone who may be suffering, who may have suicidal ideation or is engaging in self-harm, or if they feel isolated, Darkness Into Light is this phenomenal and very visible sign and gesture that your community is there to support you,” he said.

“The generosity of people who support Pieta House is incredible

Some of the participants in Dungarvan, Co. Cork, this morning. Pic: John Hennessy

“It’s that whole ‘pass it on’ mentality, where people give generously for someone else’s therapy and to allow us to keep it free for everyone.”

“None of us knows whether or when we’ll need that help or not.”

Some of the participants on the main campus of University College Cork in Cork city this morning. Pic: Denis Minihane

Meanwhile in South County Dublin, more than a hundred brave souls lined the beach at Sandycove near the Forty Foot this morning for the Pieta House Darkness Into Light swim.

5th Year students together with Miss Tobin and Miss Rafferty undertake the Darkness into Light Swim this morning #darknessintolight pic.twitter.com/BaUGkClLWM — Oatlands College (@OatlandsColl) May 6, 2017

There were choppy swells and a bracing wind as the swimmers lined the shore in the darkness at 4.30am - and prepared to follow a line of glow-sticks into the surf.

Some of the participants in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, this morning. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Last year 130,000 people 'shared the light,' helping promote suicide prevention and tackling the stigma that leads people to the doors of Pieta House centres.