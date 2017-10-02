Helmet and life jacket found on beach belonged to Rescue 116 crewman Ciarán Smith

Gardaí have confirmed that equipment discovered on a Mayo beach over the weekend belonged to a crew member of the missing Rescue 116 helicopter.

The Coastguard helicopter crashed in March with the death of all four crew members on board.

The bodies of winchmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby have never been found.

This evening, gardaí confirmed that the equipment - a helmet and life jacket - found on the Mullet peninsula shoreline east of the Inishkea islands on Saturday belonged to Dublin father-of-three Mr Smith.

The search is still ongoing and gardaí have urged anyone who finds anything of interest to report it.