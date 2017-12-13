Heavy and thundery showers expected when nationwide snow-ice warning takes effect

Conditions across the country are set to deteriorate today and tomorrow as two weather warnings take effect.

Met Éireann has warned the public that "widespread heavy and thundery showers during Wednesday and Thursday will produce hail, sleet and snow at times, leading to accumulations of ice on untreated surfaces."

The nationwide Status Yellow snow-ice warning is valid from 11am this morning until 8pm on Thursday.

The national forecaster also updated a separate weather warning at 9am this morning.

The Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick is now in effect and will last until just before midnight tomorrow night.

It warns of "west to southwest winds veering west to northwest with mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h with gusts between 90 and 110km/h.

"Winds possibly higher for a short time this evening along western coastal areas."
