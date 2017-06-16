Hearing into Buncrana Pier Tragedy gets underway today

A preliminary hearing into the Buncrana Pier Tragedy is due to get underway in Donegal today.

No formal inquest into the deaths of five family members has been set yet.

Sean McGrotty, his two young sons, their grandmother and her daughter all died in the tragedy last year.

Their jeep rolled into Lough Swilly in March 2016 - four-month-old baby girl Rionaghac-Ann survived after being pulled from the car by a passer-by.