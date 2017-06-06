HealthBeacon to create 20 jobs in Dublin
Twenty new jobs have been announced for Dublin by digital health company, HealthBeacon.
The roles will include IT jobs, software developers, project management and customer service executives.
The announcement was made by HealthBeacon's CEO Jim Joyce and Taoiseach Enda Kenny last night, during his two-day trip to Chicago.
The new jobs support the launch of HealthBeacon's technology expansion into North America with new offices in Boston and Montreal.
