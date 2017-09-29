Health Minister wants to avoid 'spat' with bishop over HPV vaccine

The Health Minister has said he does not want a 'spat' with a bishop over the HPV vaccine.

He has warned people not to take medical advice from people without the proper qualifications.

Simon Harris made the comments following controversial remarks by Waterford Bishop Phonsie Cullinan in relation to the HPV vaccine.

Speaking at the Cancer Patient Survivorship Conference the Minister warned that 300 Irish women get cervical cancer each year, 100 of whom die:

"I don't want to get into a spat with anybody, bishop or no bishop. But at the end of the day, it is very clear the people qualified to give medical advice on vaccinations are doctors and, funnily enough, not bishops.

"I would advise people who have a question about vaccination to go and talk to a doctor. We have a vaccine in this country that can save lives.