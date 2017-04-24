Health Minister urged to take over land at St Vincent's hospital

The controversy surrounding the new maternity hospital in Dublin, shows no sign of letting up.

The Health Minister is being urged to use powers of compulsory acquisition to take over the land at St Vincent's hospital, which is owned by the Sisters of Charity.

Simon Harris has insisted the nuns won't have any say over medical decisions despite owning the land and facility.

Councillor Éilis Ryan says the facility needs to be pushed ahead without further delay.

"Given the context of the Citizens Assembly result you really see the expansion of restructured services that will be required in Ireland over the next couple of years.

"We don't want to make this about whether or not those should be provided in the new maternity hospital, taking over the board and delaying the provision of those services," she said.