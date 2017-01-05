Health Minister to discuss A&E overcrowding with HSE today

The HSE chief is to meet with the Health Minister later for an update on emergency department overcrowding.

The number awaiting hospital admission on trolleys has surged past 600 on two days this week.

SIPTU is raising concerns about the knock-on effects for ambulance workers, who they say are spending up to five hours waiting at hospital Emergency Departments.

Outside Limerick emergency department . 14 ambulances waiting! Pic Austin Florish pic.twitter.com/XR77uZtlAf — David Hall (@davidhall75) January 3, 2017

SIPTU health division organiser Paul Bell said that the public needs to be aware of the situation.

"It does need to be said to the wider public that just because you're not physically in hospital, it does not mean that what is going on there is not going to impact on you or a family member," he said.

"We all rely heavily on the ambulance services.

"Our concern is to make sure that the public are aware that the service is being impacted on by what is something beyond our members' control."