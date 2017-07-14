Health Minister to appoint international expert to cardiac services review

The Health Minister Simon Harris says an international expert will carry out a review of cardiac services across the country.

Mr Harris says the review aims to ensure that as many patients as possible have access on a 24/7 basis to safe emergency interventions following a heart attack.

It follows a cross-party meeting yesterday on the future of cardiac care in the South East.

Sinn Féin's David Cullinane said it was "constructive".

Mr Cullinane said: "We've done as much as we can, it's up to the Minister now to appoint an international expert to make sure that the review is up and running as soon as possible and all of that work is going to start immediately.

"Our hope is that it will lead to a favouralble outcome and that we, the south east, and other parts of the country get the cardiac services that we need."