Health Minister Simon Harris launches new cancer strategy for next 10 years

The new cancer strategy has been unveiled, in a bid to reduce cancer rates in the next 10 years.

Bowel and breast screening will be extended, and the push to make Ireland tobacco-free by 2025 continues, in a strategy that is predicted to cost up to €2bn in total.

Ireland has an ageing population, and is predicted to almost double its cancer rates by 2040.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he expects to spend €140m a year, not including the cost of drugs.

He said: "Implementation of this strategy will require substantial current and capital funding over the coming 10 years, but quite frankly we cannot afford not to do this.

"It is my intention to seek to ensure the necessary funding on an incremental basis through the annual estimates process."