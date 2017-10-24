Health Ireland Survey: 39% of population overweight; 53% of young people binge drink

A new survey giving an up-to-date picture of the health on the nation has found 39% of the population are overweight while 22% have had an STI test in their lifetime.

Minister of State for Health Promotion Catherine Byrne launched the report of the third annual Health Ireland Survey today.

The survey of 7,500 people aged 15 and over and living in Ireland reports on lifestyle behaviours such as diet, smoking, alcohol consumption and sexual health.

The survey also looked at public attitudes and understanding on topics such as breastfeeding and antibiotic use.

Some key findings in this year’s Survey include:

22% of the population are current smokers – a drop from 23% last year

39% are overweight and 23% are obese

19% of drinkers indicate that during the past 12 months they have had feelings of guilt or remorse after drinking

35% of all ages eat at least one unhealthy food (sweets, cakes and biscuits, salted snacks, pastries, fried foods) every day

One in six people (16%) drink sugar sweetened drinks on a daily basis

21% have had a HIV test and 22% a STI test during their lifetime

Nearly half (49%) of those with children said one of their children was breast fed

Breastfeeding differs by education: three quarters (74%) with a third level degree compared to a third (34%) of those who left school before Leaving Cert said one of their children was breast fed

39% were prescribed antibiotics in the previous 12 months

68% correctly agree that antibiotics can kill bacteria; however 49% think antibiotics kill viruses

Also included in the report was data that looked at health behaviours among young people aged 15 to 24 years.

The survey found that of the 15 to 24 year olds surveyed:

19% are smokers

53% binge drink

30% are overweight

Speaking at the launch, Minister Byrne welcomed the publication of the report, saying "The findings in the third Healthy Ireland Survey add to the valuable information we already have about key lifestyle issues affecting people living in Ireland.

"While there are some positive results, such as the drop in smoking rate, it is also clear that there is no room for complacency. It is very obvious that some groups in our society still have a greater risk of poor health and we continue to see differences between people who have different education levels or who live in poorer or more well-off areas," Ms Byrne said.

"The solutions to this are broader than health service issues and require response from all of government and all of society. And that’s the fundamental principle underlying the Healthy Ireland initiative"

The minister did add that some of the results were cause for concern.

"The Survey findings clearly show the problems we have with alcohol and that we drink too much alcohol. I am particularly concerned about the finding that over half of all young drinkers binge drink on a typical drinking occasion, which is a significant threat to their health both now and in the longer term."

Some of the other important findings include: