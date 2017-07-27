Health and safety watchdog report finds major deficiencies in foster care services

Two HIQA reports on foster care in the West and Dublin show major deficiencies in services.

Inspectors found that in the Sligo/Leitirm West Cavan area, only two of eight standards were compliant while in Dublin north, only half were up to scratch, three of which were major breaches.

There were significant concerns about the recording, filing and IT systems and complaints were not appropriately classified.

In the 12 months before the inspection, there had been a high level of staff turnover which impacted on the frequency of visits to foster carers.

Garda vetting had not been updated for 34% of carers.

There was inadequate arrangements to safeguarding visits to unallocated foster carers and significant delays in approving relative carers.

Half of all foster carers had not been reviewed in over three years.

In repsonse to the findings, Tusla have said measures will now bw put in place to imporve the services and standards.

They included: