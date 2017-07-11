Head of RTÉ insists TV licence fee should be €15 higher

The head of RTÉ says the TV licence should be €15 higher than it currently is.

Dee Forbes says the licence fee should be rising in line with inflation, but has not.

Communications Minister Denis Naughten says he is not willing to increase the fee beyond its current rate of €160.

Speaking at a Dáil committee this evening, Ms Forbes said that plan goes against what the law imagined.

She said: "If the TV licence fee had kept pace with inflation since it was last raised, as it is supposed to do as set out in legislation, the TV licence fee today would be €175 per household per year, or rather 47c a day.

"Still just over a quarter of the cost of a national newspaper."