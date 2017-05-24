Head of police commission: Current garda management inherited 'poisoned chalice'

The head of the new Commission on the Future of Policing says current garda management inherited a 'poison chalice'.

The Commission met for the first time today - and Chairperson Kathleen O'Toole said they have a Herculean task

She said gardaí on the street must be very demoralised after recent events, and that she wants to hit the reset button for the force.

Kathleen O'Toole said the Commission will not look at the performance of individuals, but did offer some defence of the Garda Commissioner.

“I don’t think it would make a difference whether it was Noirín O’Sullivan or someone else. This management team inherited a poison chalice.

“I think we need to get beyond the finger-pointing and the name-calling. We’re certainly not going to engage in that. We want to look to the future.”