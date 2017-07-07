Head of GRA 'flabbergasted' at 'farcical' calls for public inquiry into Jobstown trial

The Garda Representative Association says calls for a public inquiry into the Jobstown case are "farcical".

An internal Garda inquiry is already underway, but those involved in the protests want it to go further.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says he would be worried if Gardaí misled the court during the trial.

John O'Keeffe from the GRA has said he is "flabbergasted" at calls for a public inquiry.

Mr O'Keeffe said: "I just couldn't help wondering how the families of Bloody Sunday, or those across the water in Hillsborough or the Grenfell Tower disaster, how would they feel that their truly tragic causes now seem somehow to get public billing beside ther acquittal of a number of men in Dublin on allegations that were made about false imprisonment?

"I mean it's farcical."