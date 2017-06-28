Head of child protection: 'Too early' to have confidence in child protection reforms

The Government's head of child protection has said it is too early to say he has confidence in reforms to protect children from abusive homes.

Special rapporteur Geoffrey Shannon has said he first needs to see a plan for the government to follow up on his major report.

Last month Mr Shannon published a report outlining how Gardaí failed to remove many children from abusive households.

Today, he told TDs he cannot yet say he is confident that his recommendations will be followed up.

"Confidence requires a timeline in terms of implementation and it would be unfair of me this morning and disingenuous of me to say that I have confidence until such time as I see a timeline and the staggered implementations of the recommendations," he said.